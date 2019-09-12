TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 3,539,705 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,619,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

TRXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 271,502 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,285,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 557,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 921.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

