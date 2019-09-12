TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 198.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 410.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAlta by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.64%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

