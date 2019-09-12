Traders Buy High Volume of Stewart Information Services Put Options (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,680 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,853% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 243.4% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 139,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 551,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 111,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 15,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.56. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $472.08 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

