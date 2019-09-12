Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $650.50

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $650.50 and traded as high as $614.70. Tracsis shares last traded at $607.50, with a volume of 20,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 650.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million and a P/E ratio of 25.31.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

