Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 216,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.