Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $532,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,824.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,507. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $905.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,823.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,835.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

