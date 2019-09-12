Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,748 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.30% of Waste Connections worth $75,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 87.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.66.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. 67,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $897,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

