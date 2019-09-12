Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,437 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $63,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 206,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,594. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.