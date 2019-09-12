Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 184,205 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184,205 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $56,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 227,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

