Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $68,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 35.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. 2,146,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.25. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.