Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,632 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $38,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after purchasing an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,269. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

