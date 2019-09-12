Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,097,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,897,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $328,829,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

NYSE TD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 2,027,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

