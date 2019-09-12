Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.47 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,717 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Baxter International worth $36,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,275 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.