Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,201 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

