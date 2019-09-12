Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after acquiring an additional 205,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 64.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $141.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.26.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

