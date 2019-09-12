TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TOP SHIPS an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TOP SHIPS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,961. TOP SHIPS has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

