Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of ARK Industrial Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

ARKQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,098. ARK Industrial Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

