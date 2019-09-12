Tolar Price Hits $0.0050 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Tolar token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $209,707.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tolar has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tolar

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,245,876 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

