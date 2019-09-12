Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOCA. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TOCA traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,979. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tocagen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tocagen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Tocagen by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

