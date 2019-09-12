Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 7,706 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,627. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.