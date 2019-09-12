Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock remained flat at $$197.42 on Thursday. 147,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,873. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $773,135.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,457 shares of company stock worth $11,115,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

