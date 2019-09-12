Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,359 Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aecom by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aecom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aecom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Aecom stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

