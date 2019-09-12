Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21,807.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 920.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $713.75. 13,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,913. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $695.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.21. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

