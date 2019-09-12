Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,542,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 528,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,451. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

