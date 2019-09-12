Tiverton Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

KEY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,744,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.