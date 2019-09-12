Tiverton Asset Management LLC Invests $385,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,535,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,207,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.22 per share, with a total value of $299,514.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,393.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 18,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,623. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

