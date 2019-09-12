Tiverton Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 394,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.25. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

