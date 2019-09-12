Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $2,409,689.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,481,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,210,622.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,543,921.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,898,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,483,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,188 shares of company stock valued at $61,608,515 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.