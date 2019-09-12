Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 367,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 284,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.00. 22,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

