Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 302,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 194,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,011,000 after acquiring an additional 180,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE remained flat at $$129.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

