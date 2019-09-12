Tiverton Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

