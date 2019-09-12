Timothy P. Kelly Sells 1,166 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Timothy P. Kelly sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $23,250.04.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $925.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

