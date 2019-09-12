Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Shares of Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $14.47. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.