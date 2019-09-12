Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Neutral at CL King

CL King cut shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.11.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 91,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.93. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 13,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

