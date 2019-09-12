Thomas R. Sloan Sells 6,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 157,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 553,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

