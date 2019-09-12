TheStreet Upgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $523.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of -0.41. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 29,979 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $246,427.38. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

