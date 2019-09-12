The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.05

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 121645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDCO shares. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

