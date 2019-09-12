The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Up 1.6%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.95, 104,163 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 142,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

