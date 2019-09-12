The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Shares Up 50%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.