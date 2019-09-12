Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LON TEG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.47. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 million and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

