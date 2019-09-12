Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 7,771,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 756,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

TK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 432,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 price target on shares of Teekay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teekay by 478.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

