Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 48,131 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,131 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 323,700 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,778,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 560,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

