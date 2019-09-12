Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,313 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

MPW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 122,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,942. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

