Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,657 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,489,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,741,000 after purchasing an additional 302,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 141,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 719,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $39.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

