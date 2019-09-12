Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,644 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,284,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 911,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

