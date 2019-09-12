Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $351,000 Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 624,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

