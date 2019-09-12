Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.6% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 398.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regency Centers by 21.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,094,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock worth $639,965 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,425. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

