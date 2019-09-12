Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Decreases Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,928 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 1,575.5% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 817,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.