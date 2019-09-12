Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Cuts Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 635,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,865. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,250 shares of company stock worth $819,578. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

