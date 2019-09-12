Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys 24,855 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 142.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

